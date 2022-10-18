Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,327,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.5 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Trading Up 5.6 %
GNENF stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
