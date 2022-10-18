Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,327,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 2,984,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.5 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Trading Up 5.6 %

GNENF stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

