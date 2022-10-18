Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Reaches $2.86 on Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $77.50 million and $1.28 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00014812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.83348465 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,499,301.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

