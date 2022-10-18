Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,116.5 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERF stock opened at $408.56 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $408.56 and a 1 year high of $837.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.60.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

