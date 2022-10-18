Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,116.5 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERF stock opened at $408.56 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $408.56 and a 1 year high of $837.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.60.
About Geberit
