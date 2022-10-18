Gemma Godfrey Acquires 12,438 Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Gemma Godfrey bought 12,438 shares of Saga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,950.40 ($12,023.20).

Saga Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 81.50 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. Saga plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72.30 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 333.80 ($4.03). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 180.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Saga

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

