Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Geron Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

