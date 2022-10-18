GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 958,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 879,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.