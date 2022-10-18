GICTrade Price Tops $0.94 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.40 million and $22,385.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,367.78 or 0.27817606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010865 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92949644 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,042.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

