Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 17.3% in September

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,609.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

