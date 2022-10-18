Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

GGMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Glenfarne Merger has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 562.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 956,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Glenfarne Merger by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 190,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

