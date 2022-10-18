Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth $24,828,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 39,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

