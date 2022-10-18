Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.40). 55,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 267,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.42.

Insider Activity at Golden Prospect Precious Metals

In other news, insider Malcolm Alec Burne bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($38,666.02).

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

