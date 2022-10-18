Goldfinch Price Down 3.4% This Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $1.16 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,360.01 or 0.27723400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,137,475 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

