Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $267.01 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $267.01 million and approximately $41.99 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.81 or 0.27707920 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010822 BTC.
Golem Profile
Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.
Buying and Selling Golem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.