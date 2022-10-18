GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 101,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,820. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,487,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 715,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 49,686 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,689,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 611,179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

