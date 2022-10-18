GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRRB opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

