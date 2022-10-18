Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

NYSE DTE opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

