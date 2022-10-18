Graypoint LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 35.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.2 %

ADP stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.