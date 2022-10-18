Graypoint LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.