Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 2,991 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.41. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

