Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,546 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,021,000 after purchasing an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

