Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.6 %

GLDD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,378. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $487.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

