Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Update

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 669,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grenke Price Performance

GKSGF stock opened at 24.10 on Tuesday. Grenke has a twelve month low of 24.10 and a twelve month high of 24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.73.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.