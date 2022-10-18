Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 393,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

