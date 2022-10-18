Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 23,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $11,146,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

