Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 203,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 186.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

