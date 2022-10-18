Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 50,790 shares.The stock last traded at $215.74 and had previously closed at $217.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $315.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

