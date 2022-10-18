GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 233,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,242. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, analysts expect that GSK will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
