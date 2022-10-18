GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 233,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,242. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. On average, analysts expect that GSK will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.