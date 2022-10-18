Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Bought by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned about 3.34% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $735,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

