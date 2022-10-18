Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Buys 140 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($181.01).
Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Katerina Patmore acquired 115 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($182.03).
- On Monday, August 15th, Katerina Patmore purchased 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($181.73).
Harworth Group Trading Up 5.3 %
LON:HWG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 109.50 ($1.32). 130,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,578. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £353.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.36.
Harworth Group Cuts Dividend
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
