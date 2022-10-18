Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 29810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.