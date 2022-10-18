Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,211,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
