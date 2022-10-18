Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,211,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

