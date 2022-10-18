Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €70.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.
HYQ has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Hypoport Trading Up 1.8 %
ETR HYQ traded up €1.55 ($1.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.65 ($88.42). The company had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. Hypoport has a one year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a one year high of €559.50 ($570.92). The company has a market cap of $546.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €165.21 and its 200-day moving average is €218.41.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Further Reading
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.