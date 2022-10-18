Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €70.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

HYQ has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR HYQ traded up €1.55 ($1.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €86.65 ($88.42). The company had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. Hypoport has a one year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a one year high of €559.50 ($570.92). The company has a market cap of $546.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €165.21 and its 200-day moving average is €218.41.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.