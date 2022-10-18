Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 18,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,034. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

