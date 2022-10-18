Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 15,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter worth $4,039,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Hayward by 25.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hayward by 80.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW remained flat at $9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Hayward has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

