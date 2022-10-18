HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 14,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,029. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

