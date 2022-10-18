HC Wainwright Lowers Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Neutral

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Akouos Price Performance

Shares of AKUS stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. 528,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,103. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akouos

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akouos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Akouos Company Profile



Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

