Head-To-Head Comparison: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00

JOYY has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.22%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.69 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A JOYY $2.62 billion 0.80 -$80.29 million $0.74 36.50

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11%

Summary

JOYY beats HeartCore Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

