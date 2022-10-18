Head-To-Head Contrast: Applied Energetics (AERG) & The Competition

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Applied Energetics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Applied Energetics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics Competitors 74 480 563 19 2.46

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.15%. Given Applied Energetics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Energetics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -268.90% -144.78% Applied Energetics Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Applied Energetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 -$5.43 million -57.50 Applied Energetics Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.10

Applied Energetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Energetics peers beat Applied Energetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

