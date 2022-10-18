Head-To-Head Review: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Curis -533.89% -68.41% -37.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VectivBio and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

VectivBio presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.05%. Curis has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 849.54%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than VectivBio.

This table compares VectivBio and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A Curis $10.65 million 6.34 -$45.44 million ($0.62) -1.19

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

VectivBio has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats VectivBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

(Get Rating)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

