Head to Head Survey: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Freedom alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $564.66 million 5.57 $217.93 million N/A N/A Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.33 $17.39 million $0.36 1.11

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Freedom has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freedom and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom N/A 38.66% 7.31% Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A

Summary

Freedom beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers' needs and finance its inventory positions. Additionally, the company offers Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Europe, the United States, Russia, and the Middle East/Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Wetouch Technology

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.