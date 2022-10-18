Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 221,112 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 68.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

