HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

