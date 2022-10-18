HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.10

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 785740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in HealthEquity by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

