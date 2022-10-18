Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 17,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Hecla Mining by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,808. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.