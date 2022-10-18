Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $50.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00064540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025533 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06410849 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $49,469,084.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

