Hedron (HDRN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $839,558.00

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $150.17 million and approximately $839,558.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

