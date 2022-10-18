HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. 154,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,904. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

