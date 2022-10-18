Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. 68,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,900. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Several research firms have commented on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.66.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

