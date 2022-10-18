Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ HLBZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,701,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,172. Helbiz has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 252,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $757,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,124,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,374,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 859,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,911 in the last 90 days. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

