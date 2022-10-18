Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Helbiz Trading Up 58.1 %
NASDAQ HLBZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,701,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,172. Helbiz has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Helbiz
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
About Helbiz
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helbiz (HLBZ)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.