Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 732,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Herc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. 4,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.